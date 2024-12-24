“Zuckerl” evaluates projects “from a budgetary perspective”

Saving 3.9 vs. 6.3 billion euros?

The working groups are now to determine how this is to be tackled. With the EU deficit procedure, 3.9 billion euros must be saved by 2025, without the procedure it would be as much as 6.3 billion euros. Added to this would be the costs of the planned measures. The SPÖ is of the opinion that billionaires should make a contribution - keyword wealth tax.