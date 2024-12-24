No breakthrough so far
“Zuckerl” evaluates projects “from a budgetary perspective”
Despite Christmas, the "Zuckerl" coalition continued negotiations today, Monday. As expected, no breakthrough was achieved. The focus is currently on the budget.
On Monday afternoon, the three party leaders Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) met for an exchange lasting several hours. According to the negotiators, the aim was to evaluate and prioritize flagship projects from a budgetary perspective.
As reported, a minimum compromise was agreed on Friday evening - namely a plan on how the budget should be restructured over the next seven years. If Austria's government does not send a credible restructuring plan to Brussels in January, the EU Commission will probably initiate proceedings.
Saving 3.9 vs. 6.3 billion euros?
The working groups are now to determine how this is to be tackled. With the EU deficit procedure, 3.9 billion euros must be saved by 2025, without the procedure it would be as much as 6.3 billion euros. Added to this would be the costs of the planned measures. The SPÖ is of the opinion that billionaires should make a contribution - keyword wealth tax.
However, there is a lack of real changes to the system or special initiatives. The NEOS in particular are pushing for these. There was no breakthrough on Monday. The talks will resume on Friday, December 27.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
