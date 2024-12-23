Vorteilswelt
Quiet time

Bulls spend Christmas at home

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 21:30

For the quietest time of the year, the footballers from runners-up Salzburg returned home for the most part.Defender Samson Baidoo sets the motto for 2025: "We want to really attack!"

0 Kommentare

After a turbulent past week with the sacking of Pep Lijnders and the signing of Thomas Letsch, things are calming down at runners-up Salzburg shortly before Christmas. It is obvious that the squad for the spring is being worked on in the background. Nevertheless, bosses Stephan Reiter and Rouven Schröder should also be able to enjoy the days around Christmas with their families.

New in office at Salzburg: Thomas Letsch. (Bild: APA/AFP/UWE KRAFT)
New in office at Salzburg: Thomas Letsch.
(Bild: APA/AFP/UWE KRAFT)

The players have already been on vacation for over a week. And for a large part of the team, it was time to head home. Maurits Kjaergaard told the "Krone" that he is traveling to Denmark, but will continue to work hard on his comeback there. The injured key player hopes that he will be able to support his colleagues on the pitch again early in the new year.

A long road ahead for Capaldo
His compatriot Adam Daghim is also spending the time off at home with his family. "It's good to switch off," said the 19-year-old. Buddy John Mellberg is also flying north, celebrating Christmas with his loved ones in Sweden and Aleksa Terzic reported that he is really looking forward to the days in Serbia. Nicolas Capaldo, meanwhile, has to travel a little further. The 26-year-old, who has been in top form of late, flew to his native Argentina shortly after the game against Klagenfurt.

Samson Baidoo, who is enjoying some quiet time with his family in Graz, has one of the shortest journeys. "It's important to clear your head and think about something else for once," emphasized the 20-year-old defensive boss, who has already set the motto for the new year: "We want to really attack."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
