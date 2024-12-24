"Snail's pace"
Zillertalbahn case: tourism experts angry with the state
The tourism industry has reacted with surprise and irritation to the new declaration of intent by the state of Tyrol to secure funding for the new Zillertalbahn together with the federal government. Above all, the need to renovate the Zillertalbahn trains is met with incomprehension.
Ferdinand Lechner, Chairman of the Zell, Gerlos and Zillertal Tourism Association: "On behalf of the Zillertal tourism industry, I say that we have had enough, the measure is more than full. The federal government and the state of Tyrol should finally get their act together and order new trains for the Zillertalbahn, we can't waste any more time." It's about the valley, the guests and the locals.
From the tourism experts' point of view, we can now shake our heads.
Ferdinand Lechner
"The entire Zillertal sends 800 million euros to Vienna every year, for that reason alone, more speed is needed here. In addition, an alternative viable solution with buses in the Zillertal is currently failing because the VVT is not capable of making a decision here. From a tourism perspective, we can only shake our heads," explains Lechner.
"Far too much time is being wasted here"
Alexander Tipotsch, the mayor of Hippach, also takes the same line: "I don't understand why the state is still trying to create possible synergies with the Pinzgauer Bahn and the Murtalbahn, which in our opinion don't even exist. This is causing an extreme delay and far too much time is being wasted here. We feel we are being led around by the nose."
Hörl's criticism of the Transport Minister
Former National Councillor and cable car operator Franz Hörl is also extremely annoyed: "I have the feeling that Provincial Councillor René Zumtobel has already introduced Babler's 32-hour week - as slow as his pace of work is. There are far too many meetings here, but without results. According to the responsible ministry, the federal government would have approved the upgrading of the trains back in the summer if the state had argued the urgency accordingly. But that didn't happen."
