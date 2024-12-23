Assad’s wife Asam wants a divorce

Asylum under strict restrictions

Shortly before the conquest of Syria's capital, al-Assad had hastily fled to Russia, where he was granted asylum. His wife and three adult children were already waiting for him in Moscow. With his ally Vladimir Putin, the former ruler is subject to strict restrictions: He is not allowed to leave Moscow or engage in political activities, for example. In addition, his assets have been frozen - these are said to include 270 kilograms of gold, two billion dollars and 18 apartments in Moscow.