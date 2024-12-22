World champion retires: “Couldn’t run anymore!”

The Spanish newspaper "Marca" conducted a farewell interview with Navas in which he spoke about his health problems. "The problem (hip, editor's note) has been bothering me for three or four years - and it's complicated. I used to manage it a bit better, but it's gotten worse in the last year and it's much more difficult. If I play a whole game, I can't walk for days afterwards. And then you have to make a decision," said Navas. "You have to give everything in every game, but every bounce, every jump makes it worse."