End of career at 39

World champion retires: “Couldn’t run anymore!”

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 15:53

World champion, two-time European champion, English champion, UEFA Cup and Europa League winner and numerous other cup triumphs - Spain star Jesús Navas is ending his great career. "When I play a whole game, I can't walk for days afterwards," said the 39-year-old in an emotional farewell interview with the daily newspaper Marca.

0 Kommentare

The LaLiga match against Real Madrid(from 4.15pm HERE in the Sportkrone.at ticker) will be his last appearance on the big soccer stage. After that, the Spaniard will retire. 20 years of professional soccer have left their mark, Navas' hip is badly damaged.

The Spanish newspaper "Marca" conducted a farewell interview with Navas in which he spoke about his health problems. "The problem (hip, editor's note) has been bothering me for three or four years - and it's complicated. I used to manage it a bit better, but it's gotten worse in the last year and it's much more difficult. If I play a whole game, I can't walk for days afterwards. And then you have to make a decision," said Navas. "You have to give everything in every game, but every bounce, every jump makes it worse."

Jesús Navas (Bild: AFP/APA/JAVIER SORIANO)
Jesús Navas
(Bild: AFP/APA/JAVIER SORIANO)

The last six months in particular have been tough, the Spanish legend reveals. He received support and energy from his family. "My family helped me to keep going for longer. For me, that is already a gift and a big sacrifice. I wanted to be part of the team because we had two difficult years behind us and I had to be at the forefront to help them with this transition."

Over 700 appearances for Sevilla
Navas only played for two clubs in his impressive career. He made no fewer than 703 (!) appearances for Sevilla FC. He made 183 appearances for Manchester City from 2013/24 to 2016/17. And his 704th game for Sevilla will now be his last. What does the club mean to him? "Everything!" He has matured into a "personality here. I had the opportunity to enjoy soccer ... I owe everything to Sevilla."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

