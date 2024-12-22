Vorteilswelt
Big Air Klagenfurt

These stars are coming to the spectacle in the stadium

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 08:05

International acts combined with impressive winter sports performances guarantee a brilliant start to the new year! Soccer turf gives way to a 45-meter-high ski jump.

0 Kommentare

A comparable event is hard to find! The "Big Air" not only attracts the best freeskiers and snowboarders from all over the world to Klagenfurt, but also offers unforgettable concert experiences: "With the FIS Freeski & Snowboard Big Air World Cup, we are bringing power, action and a great event to the sports state of Carinthia, which will cause a stir and make positive headlines far beyond the borders of our state, even worldwide," Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser is certain!

This is what the stadium will soon look like! (Bild: Limited Events)
This is what the stadium will soon look like!
(Bild: Limited Events)
(Bild: Limited Event)
(Bild: Limited Event)

Sports and music highlights
For the first time, the soccer turf of the Wörthersee Stadium will be transformed into a 45-metre-high ski jump, which will be used twice! The spectacular ramp will not only be used by the athletes, but also as a stage for the after-show parties. In addition to sports greats such as Anna Gasser (Olympic snowboard champion), Niek Van der Velden (snowboard pro - Netherlands), Hunter Henderson (freeski pro - USA) and other athletes from all over the world, the organizer "Limited Events" is also bringing top-class stars from the international music industry to Carinthia! Fans of hip-hop, dancehall, reggae and electronic music can look forward to concerts by Bonez MC, Culcha Candela, Finch and Gabry Ponte.

Bonez MC is an outstanding figure in the German rap scene and a founding member of 187 Strassenbande. His music career began in the early 2000s. With his unique style, which combines rap, hip-hop and dancehall, he quickly gained recognition and a loyal fan base. (Bild: Limited Events)
(Bild: Limited Events)
Culcha Candela, known for their rousing fusion of dancehall, reggae and hip-hop, stand for an incomparable atmosphere. With their name, a "Hamma" atmosphere is already pre-programmed. They have been shaping the music business for a proud 22 years and over 8 million sales and have recently caused a sensation again with a series of new hits. Their many years of experience and continuous innovation make them a permanent fixture on the music scene and guarantee an unforgettable live experience for their fans. (Bild: Limited Events)
(Bild: Limited Events)
From village discos to sold-out halls - Finch knows how to put on brute shows. The East German Hasselhoff has been heating up the music scene since 2014. Finch makes rap that comes around the corner with a lot of concentrated humor. Heartbreak guaranteed. (Bild: Limited Events)
(Bild: Limited Events)
Gabry Ponte, the Italian DJ and producer, is an icon of the electronic music scene. As a founding member of Eiffel 65, he became world-famous with hits such as "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" and recently consolidated his success with "Thunder". With over 3 billion global streams, over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 2 diamond, 44 platinum and 24 gold certifications, the Grammy-nominated Italian deejay has conquered dancefloors worldwide with his energetic beats and infectious remixes. Ponte is known for his unique creativity and his flair for melodies, which have made him a permanent fixture in the EDM world. (Bild: Limited Events)
(Bild: Limited Events)

The "Krone" would like to give its readers a treat for Christmas! We are therefore giving away 20 x 2 two-day passes (Saturday and Sunday) for the BIG AIR KLAGENFURT. Participation up to and including December 24, 2024 either via the online form (below) or by sending an email with the subject "BIG AIR" to gewinnspiel.kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
