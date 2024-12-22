These stars are coming to the spectacle in the stadium

Sports and music highlights

For the first time, the soccer turf of the Wörthersee Stadium will be transformed into a 45-metre-high ski jump, which will be used twice! The spectacular ramp will not only be used by the athletes, but also as a stage for the after-show parties. In addition to sports greats such as Anna Gasser (Olympic snowboard champion), Niek Van der Velden (snowboard pro - Netherlands), Hunter Henderson (freeski pro - USA) and other athletes from all over the world, the organizer "Limited Events" is also bringing top-class stars from the international music industry to Carinthia! Fans of hip-hop, dancehall, reggae and electronic music can look forward to concerts by Bonez MC, Culcha Candela, Finch and Gabry Ponte.