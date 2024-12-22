Big Air Klagenfurt
These stars are coming to the spectacle in the stadium
International acts combined with impressive winter sports performances guarantee a brilliant start to the new year! Soccer turf gives way to a 45-meter-high ski jump.
A comparable event is hard to find! The "Big Air" not only attracts the best freeskiers and snowboarders from all over the world to Klagenfurt, but also offers unforgettable concert experiences: "With the FIS Freeski & Snowboard Big Air World Cup, we are bringing power, action and a great event to the sports state of Carinthia, which will cause a stir and make positive headlines far beyond the borders of our state, even worldwide," Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser is certain!
Sports and music highlights
For the first time, the soccer turf of the Wörthersee Stadium will be transformed into a 45-metre-high ski jump, which will be used twice! The spectacular ramp will not only be used by the athletes, but also as a stage for the after-show parties. In addition to sports greats such as Anna Gasser (Olympic snowboard champion), Niek Van der Velden (snowboard pro - Netherlands), Hunter Henderson (freeski pro - USA) and other athletes from all over the world, the organizer "Limited Events" is also bringing top-class stars from the international music industry to Carinthia! Fans of hip-hop, dancehall, reggae and electronic music can look forward to concerts by Bonez MC, Culcha Candela, Finch and Gabry Ponte.
