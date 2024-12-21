Nikolaus Wurmbrand:
Learned from Burgi – now the rocket is firing
Nikolaus Wurmbrand shone in the Conference League on Thursday with a brace against FC Copenhagen. The green and white youngster was able to learn from Guido Burgstaller ...
"An unbelievable feeling, my first goal for the professionals in the stadium, and then in front of the Block West," beamed Nikolaus Wurmbrand after his brace in the 3-0 win against FC Copenhagen. The 18-year-old's voice almost broke during the interviews - as the match-winner, he was also allowed to heat up the dressing room party with the traditional "Zicke Zacke": "It's a lot of fun."
"An international talent"
Before making it 2-0, the whirlwind "instinctively" made his way to the second bar, and when he made it 3-0, he shot into the near corner - and then he had the necessary ease. "He's a rocket, an international talent," raved veteran Lukas Grgic about the youngster and grinned: "He's cheeky on the pitch, he's still shy off it, so I'm trying to tease more out of him."
"Burgi, we're waiting for you"
Wurmbrand joined Rapid at the age of 10, went through all of the youth teams, also overcame a cruciate ligament rupture - now the high school graduate, who is currently completing his community service, is considered a hot stock with a contract until 2028. "He has the honor and the luck to learn from Guido Burgstaller. He should take the moment with him when the whole stadium is screaming your name." Grgic also hopes that Wurmbrand will be able to stand in for the leading man in the spring. Just not when playing cards on the bus. "He'll have to take the back of the queue," says Grgic with a laugh, referring to the internal hierarchy. Before he bid farewell to his vacation with a personal message: "Burgi, we're waiting for you."
Incidentally, Wurmbrand is not the only 18-year-old to cause a sensation in the Conference League: Chelsea's Spaniard Marc Guiu leads the scoring charts with six goals. At that age, the Youth League is still the measure of all things for many: In Hütteldorf, Rapid is looking forward to the super-hit at home against Atletico Madrid on February 11. Without Wurmbrand. The pros need him. Or as he puts it: "The fall was good, but we can do better."
