Learned from Burgi – now the rocket is firing

"Burgi, we're waiting for you"

Wurmbrand joined Rapid at the age of 10, went through all of the youth teams, also overcame a cruciate ligament rupture - now the high school graduate, who is currently completing his community service, is considered a hot stock with a contract until 2028. "He has the honor and the luck to learn from Guido Burgstaller. He should take the moment with him when the whole stadium is screaming your name." Grgic also hopes that Wurmbrand will be able to stand in for the leading man in the spring. Just not when playing cards on the bus. "He'll have to take the back of the queue," says Grgic with a laugh, referring to the internal hierarchy. Before he bid farewell to his vacation with a personal message: "Burgi, we're waiting for you."