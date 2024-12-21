Furious return to the World Cup after cruciate ligament rupture

Learning to ski at the age of one and a half

Elina's story is remarkable. She comes from a very sporty family. Dad Roman played soccer for Rapid, Austria Wien, GAK, Hartberg, Wacker Tirol and FC Kärnten, with whom he won the cup in 2001. Mom Petra raced in the European Snowboard Cup. Brother Rafael is a successful motocross rider. Elina has suffered from ocular albinism since birth and therefore has very poor eyesight. However, this did not stop her from learning to ski at the age of one and a half. She also loves horse riding, gymnastics and acrobatics.