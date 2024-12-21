Vorteilswelt
Daughter of soccer player:

Furious return to the World Cup after cruciate ligament rupture

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 06:46

A magical week! Two World Cup victories, two second places and celebrated her 18th birthday on Thursday. Elina Stary, daughter of soccer legend Roman Stary, made a furious return to the Paraski World Cup after suffering a torn cruciate ligament in 2023. And with a vision of two percent!

At the beginning of the week, Elina won both World Cup slaloms in Tignes, France, with guide Vanessa Arnold and also beat serial winner Veronika Aigner (with guide Elisabeth Aigner) from Lower Austria in the visually impaired category. This was followed by two second places in the giant slalom in Courchevel, where she also celebrated her 18th birthday on Thursday.

Elina Stary celebrated her 18th birthday on Thursday. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Elina Stary celebrated her 18th birthday on Thursday.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"Had few expectations after the cruciate ligament rupture"
The Carinthian was beaming: "I'm super happy that it worked out like this. I didn't expect it at all, I came here with few expectations after the long break following the cruciate ligament rupture. I really enjoyed it, the teamwork with my guide Vanessa was perfect." The two communicate on the slopes via a headset.

Elina's dad Roman Stary led FC Kärnten to cup victory in 2001. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/KRONEN ZEITUNG)
Elina's dad Roman Stary led FC Kärnten to cup victory in 2001.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof/KRONEN ZEITUNG)

Learning to ski at the age of one and a half
Elina's story is remarkable. She comes from a very sporty family. Dad Roman played soccer for Rapid, Austria Wien, GAK, Hartberg, Wacker Tirol and FC Kärnten, with whom he won the cup in 2001. Mom Petra raced in the European Snowboard Cup. Brother Rafael is a successful motocross rider. Elina has suffered from ocular albinism since birth and therefore has very poor eyesight. However, this did not stop her from learning to ski at the age of one and a half. She also loves horse riding, gymnastics and acrobatics.

She also shares a passion for riding with Veronika Aigner, who won both giant slaloms in Courchevel. Her brother Johannes, who is also visually impaired, took two first and two second places this week with guide Nico Haberl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
