One more full throttle for the handball heroes

The handball players from Hard and Bregenz are in action in the HLA Champions League for the last time this year and want to bring 2024 to a close with a win. The Red Devils visit the reigning champions in Linz (20:30). However, they are weakening this season and are eight points behind second-placed Harder in seventh place. The first duel of the season went clearly to today's guests with 29:23. "The most important thing is that nobody goes into the break with their heads too early," warns coach Hannes Jon Jonsson, "we need all our heads in the right place, fit and fresh legs and willpower for the champions."