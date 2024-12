Why traditional hotels in Graz are coming under pressure

Graz is becoming increasingly popular as a tourist destination: apart from a corona-related slump, the number of overnight stays in accommodation establishments has been rising for years. With almost 1.3 million overnight stays, a new record was set in 2023 - "this will be surpassed this year, that's for sure," says Graz Tourism boss Dietmar Hardt-Stremayr, anticipating the final results for 2024.