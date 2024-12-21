A festive season in upheaval
Christmas has never been like this for the royals!
This year's Christmas for the British royal family promises to be a mixture of tradition and turbulence. While King Charles and Queen Camilla are hosting the festivities at Sandringham as usual, a series of absences and new additions are causing a stir.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will not be attending the festivities this year either. Instead, they will be celebrating with their children Archie and Lilibet in the USA. The reasons for their absence are not officially known, but it is suspected that tensions within the family are playing a role.
William and Kate at Anmer Hall
The heir to the throne and his family are also withdrawing. William and Kate have traveled to their country estate Anmer Hall earlier than usual with their children and did not attend the traditional Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace before Christmas. After a challenging year in which Princess Kate battled cancer, they apparently want to have a more personal Christmas, although Christmas Eve will of course be spent with the King at the palace and it is expected that the couple will be seen with the children attending church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.
Interestingly, Kate is reportedly planning to share some moments of the festivities on social media - which would be an unusual move for the usually discreet royals.
Prince Andrew ruled out
Prince Andrew will not be attending the festivities this year. This is due to renewed controversy surrounding his links to a Chinese citizen who is suspected of espionage. His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also absent and will be spending the festivities with their in-laws.
New faces at the celebrations
For the first time, Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's son, will be attending the festivities at Sandringham. His presence marks a change in traditions, which are increasingly being shaped by modern influences and new family constellations.
However, one thing has not changed. The number of guests is high. According to a statement from Prince William shortly before Christmas, around 45 people will celebrate the festival of love and contemplation with the King.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.