Christmas has never been like this for the royals!

William and Kate at Anmer Hall

The heir to the throne and his family are also withdrawing. William and Kate have traveled to their country estate Anmer Hall earlier than usual with their children and did not attend the traditional Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace before Christmas. After a challenging year in which Princess Kate battled cancer, they apparently want to have a more personal Christmas, although Christmas Eve will of course be spent with the King at the palace and it is expected that the couple will be seen with the children attending church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.