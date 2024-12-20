“Why isn’t this available elsewhere?”

Satisfied with the opening hours

She picks up her children at 2.30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and a little earlier on Fridays. However, childcare is offered until 4.30 pm. She is happy with the opening hours. "I bring the children at around 7.20 a.m. so that I can drive to work afterwards. We are always among the first," says Aigner. Her husband works full-time, she herself works part-time in Lower Austria. Without the free kindergarten offer, it is questionable whether she would be able to continue working part-time at all or whether she would need more hours to finance childcare, says the young mother. The fact that she didn't have to take extra leave for the semester break, for example, was also a relief.