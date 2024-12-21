Classic reloaded
Honda Prelude: The Prelude comes as a symphony
The Honda Prelude has been off the scene for more than two decades now. As the first production car with all-wheel steering, it was an important piece of automotive history. Now it's clear: Honda is bringing the Prelude back.
At the end of 2023, Honda gave a preview of a new edition with the Prelude Concept - a prelude, so to speak, if you want to stick with the name. The Japanese company has now confirmed that the corresponding production model will also be available in Europe in spring 2026. So the prelude will become a symphony, so to speak.
At the beginning of the noughties, Honda discontinued the series after five generations.
Details on the technology of the two-door sports coupé have not yet been revealed. The new edition will be based on the Civic platform, with Honda relying on a combination of a gasoline engine and an electric motor for the drive.
The drive system will be combined with a continuously variable automatic transmission, which can simulate fast gear changes thanks to the new "S+ Shift Mode". Prices for the new Prelude are likely to start below 50,000 euros.
