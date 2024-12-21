Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Classic reloaded

Honda Prelude: The Prelude comes as a symphony

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 10:00

The Honda Prelude has been off the scene for more than two decades now. As the first production car with all-wheel steering, it was an important piece of automotive history. Now it's clear: Honda is bringing the Prelude back.

0 Kommentare

At the end of 2023, Honda gave a preview of a new edition with the Prelude Concept - a prelude, so to speak, if you want to stick with the name. The Japanese company has now confirmed that the corresponding production model will also be available in Europe in spring 2026. So the prelude will become a symphony, so to speak.

The Prelude concept from 2023 was already very close ... (Bild: Honda)
The Prelude concept from 2023 was already very close ...
(Bild: Honda)
... to the production model. (Bild: Honda)
... to the production model.
(Bild: Honda)
(Bild: Honda)
(Bild: Honda)
(Bild: Honda)
(Bild: Honda)

At the beginning of the noughties, Honda discontinued the series after five generations.

Details on the technology of the two-door sports coupé have not yet been revealed. The new edition will be based on the Civic platform, with Honda relying on a combination of a gasoline engine and an electric motor for the drive.

The drive system will be combined with a continuously variable automatic transmission, which can simulate fast gear changes thanks to the new "S+ Shift Mode". Prices for the new Prelude are likely to start below 50,000 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf