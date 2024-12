Restaurant asked guests to rate the appearance of staff

"Really now?" - That's what a convivial group at the Sternbräu asked themselves a few days ago. As part of their Christmas party, a poster caught the eye of the guests in the well-attended old town pub (see picture below). They scanned the printed QR code, which took them to a website. There, some people were at a loss for words. The guests were asked to rate the service staff shown in the photos alone. However, they were not asked whether they were served well ...