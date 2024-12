Two seriously injured people rescued on Tyrol’s ski slopes

A German skier (29) fell around 50 meters over steep terrain and suffered serious injuries. The reason: his skis had become jammed. The accident happened at around 9.25 a.m. on Thursday in the Ischgl ski resort. His companions set the rescue chain in motion and provided first aid before the 29-year-old was treated by the piste rescue team and flown to hospital in Zams by rescue helicopter with serious injuries.