More powers
Cracking down for more security in the city center
The public order service in Wiener Neustadt is to be given more powers next year and will then also be allowed to carry out ID checks and impose fines. At the moment - in addition to monitoring parking spaces - it is only allowed to mediate and issue warnings.
Complaints about dog excrement, vehicles without license plates, alcohol and drug consumption, noise disturbances, pigeon feeding despite bans, begging, gatherings of young people in front of vending machine stores or e-scooters driving at excessive speeds in pedestrian zones - this is just a small selection of the annoyances that citizens are constantly confronted with in Wiener Neustadt's city centre.
Public order service currently only allowed to mediate and issue warnings
The ten-strong public order service, which is deployed in Wiener Neustadt with bicycles and a quad bike and was originally deployed for parking space management, is only allowed to intervene in all these cases to provide information or settle disputes. However, he is not allowed to carry out official acts. This is set to change from next year. Because then the force is to be given more powers. In other words, the municipal law enforcement officers will also be allowed to establish identities and issue fines.
"I have therefore instructed Klubobobmann Jochen Danninger to work out a legal solution in the provincial parliament," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. She came to Wiener Neustadt in person to take a look at the situation with Mayor Klaus Schneeberger. "In order to increase safety, I am clearly calling for a change in powers, as is the case in Styria, for example," said Schneeberger.
The security service is also on duty at the Ö3 Christmas Miracle currently taking place on the main square. The focus is on supporting the police in monitoring the closed access roads to the main square and helping to coordinate stationary traffic, as well as generally patrolling the area around the event.
