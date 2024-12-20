Cracking down for more security in the city center

The ten-strong public order service, which is deployed in Wiener Neustadt with bicycles and a quad bike and was originally deployed for parking space management, is only allowed to intervene in all these cases to provide information or settle disputes. However, he is not allowed to carry out official acts. This is set to change from next year. Because then the force is to be given more powers. In other words, the municipal law enforcement officers will also be allowed to establish identities and issue fines.