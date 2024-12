Aston Villa vs ManCity from 13.30 LIVE

Aston Villa currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League and still have their sights firmly set on the international places. Last week, Aston Villa celebrated an important 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the league phase of the Champions League and therefore still have a good chance of qualifying directly for the last 16 of the top flight. Last weekend in the Premier League was less pleasing for coach Unai Emery. In the away game at Nottingham Forest, Villa were beaten 2-1 in the end despite taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Jhon Durán.