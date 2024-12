Can you just live in the present?

I had an uncle who was a Cistercian monk. I have never met a happier person. Brother Bernhard (real name Uncle Alfred) looked after all the animals and plants in the convent for 50 years, and he seemed as carefree and free from any fear of the future as all his animal and plant charges. I can't say whether his contentment had anything to do with the fact that he never had to worry about schoolchildren who didn't want to learn, nagging spouses or rising house rates. However, my uncle Alfred had an awakening experience that significantly influenced and determined the rest of his life.