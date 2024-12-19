Mladenovic has fixed his jump across the pond

The goldfish has been swimming professionally since this season and has focused on the sport after completing his basic training with the army. "I can already feel that it's much easier. I'm not putting any pressure on myself," he emphasizes. Nevertheless, the SSM graduate has big goals: Qualifying for the U23 European Championships and for the World Championships in the general class. He can and wants to crack both limits this week in Györ (Hungary): "It feels good. But we're coming from the short course, so it's hard to predict anything." Luca Karl made the U23 limit in the 1500 meter freestyle Tuesday, as did Moritz Markitz in the juniors.