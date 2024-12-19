Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

College in Michigan

Mladenovic has fixed his jump across the pond

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 13:30

Swimming hopeful Luka Mladenovic has signed for a college in Michigan. But before that, the 20-year-old from Salzburg still has big goals in Europe. In Hungary, he wants to break the limits for the U23 European Championships and the World Championships in the general class.

0 Kommentare

A big decision requires a lot of thought. That's why swimming hopeful Luka Mladenovic took a long time to choose a suitable college. The Salzburg native actually wanted to go to Arizona to Bob Bowman, once coach of Michael Phelps. But the coach moved to Texas and the university was overwhelmed. "They stopped answering some of my questions," says the 20-year-old. Then he signed with the University of Michigan. "I talked to Felix Auböck, who gave me a lot of tips," says Mladenovic.

The goldfish has been swimming professionally since this season and has focused on the sport after completing his basic training with the army. "I can already feel that it's much easier. I'm not putting any pressure on myself," he emphasizes. Nevertheless, the SSM graduate has big goals: Qualifying for the U23 European Championships and for the World Championships in the general class. He can and wants to crack both limits this week in Györ (Hungary): "It feels good. But we're coming from the short course, so it's hard to predict anything." Luca Karl made the U23 limit in the 1500 meter freestyle Tuesday, as did Moritz Markitz in the juniors.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf