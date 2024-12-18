After resignation
Toni Kroos withdraws from the public eye
Toni Kroos is withdrawing from the public eye! The 34-year-old German has now announced this in his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen".
Winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, returning to the German national team including a home European Championship and ending his career - but now it's enough!
After an eventful year, Kroos wants to retire. "I don't necessarily want to be seen or quoted in the newspapers in the coming months," said the German in a podcast with his brother Felix. "That's just the way it's always been. That's why I've also turned down invitations and requests for the next few months, because at some point it'll just be good. That's why I've decided that I'm simply not going to do anything for the first three months of next year."
"I was constantly present"
The reason for the withdrawal: "It was a very, very full, special year. But of course it was also the case that I was particularly present in public over a very, very long period of time. Anyone who knows my basic attitude will know that I never really want to do that. No matter what you say, it is present and widely received, which is fine. That's just the way it is. I've felt like I've been constantly present in public since February. It's basically a great sign, but I just want some time out for myself."
