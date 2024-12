Voitsberg is ready for a “red transfer package”

Although the Austrian transfer window does not open until January 1 to February 6, 2025, the Styrian Bundesliga clubs are already preparing a number of castling in the background: And there's something going on between GAK and Voitsberg! The promoted second-division side from Western Styria, who want to make their training even more professional (which forced their working first-choice goalkeeper Florian Schögl to retire), will sign a new goalkeeper in Fabian Ehmann, according to head coach David Preiß. It's no secret that the former GAK coach maintains good contacts with his former club in red.