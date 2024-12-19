What is being researched
New hope for children with cancer
A better quality of life and better treatment - that is the aim of the research team led by Tyrolean pediatric oncologist Roman Crazzolara. A lot has been achieved in recent years, also thanks to generous financial support from Kinder-Krebs-Hilfe Tirol und Vorarlberg.
Children develop cancer much less frequently than adults. And yet: around 70 new cases are registered each year at the pediatric oncology department at Innsbruck Hospital. The good news is that the chances of recovery are high. In the case of acute lymphatic leukemia, they are now over 94 percent. Roman Crazzolara, a doctor who conducts a lot of research with his team to improve treatments, points this out.
Side effects often only become apparent years later
The doctor held an endowed professorship for five years, which was funded by the Kinder-Krebs-Hilfe Tirol und Vorarlberg association. Among other things, this made it possible to research the long-term consequences of cancer. "Many survivors are confronted with specific challenges in adulthood that are directly related to their previous cancer," explains Crazzolara. There are now some new insights into this. Crazzolara: "We have also set up our own outpatient clinic for former patients. They are very happy to use it."
The development of a digital program to improve the quality of life and treatment of young patients outside the hospital is another of the Innsbruck team's successes to date. With the help of telemedicine, the young patients can be closely monitored. "This is a relief for the whole family," says the doctor.
Med University and Kinder-Krebs-Hilfe cooperate
"Not only the advances in therapy, but also the efforts in the field of quality of life research contribute significantly to improving the well-being of children with the disease," emphasizes Wolfgang Fleischhacker, Rector of the Medical University. Fleischhacker recently appointed Crazzolara as a full professor in his subject. At the same time, Kinder-Krebs-Hilfe is once again providing 500,000 euros for research. "What began as an endowed professorship has developed into a full professorship. This is an important milestone that was made possible thanks to many donors," says a delighted Ursula Mattersberger, Chairwoman of the Kinder-Krebs-Hilfe Tirol und Vorarlberg association.
