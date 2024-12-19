New hope for children with cancer

Side effects often only become apparent years later

The doctor held an endowed professorship for five years, which was funded by the Kinder-Krebs-Hilfe Tirol und Vorarlberg association. Among other things, this made it possible to research the long-term consequences of cancer. "Many survivors are confronted with specific challenges in adulthood that are directly related to their previous cancer," explains Crazzolara. There are now some new insights into this. Crazzolara: "We have also set up our own outpatient clinic for former patients. They are very happy to use it."