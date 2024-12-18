Arrested in Slovenia
The handcuffs finally clicked for animal abuser
A bombshell in the "crime thriller" about a wanted puppy trader! After the Austrian authorities released her at the end of November despite an arrest warrant after less than 48 hours - as we reported - things went quiet around Brigitta M. But animal lovers can now breathe a sigh of relief, she may have been caught by a Hungarian special unit.
It is a case that has particularly moved "Krone" readers, because the photos and videos from the Hungarian farms of an Austrian dog breeder (there is no longer any question of breeding) are not easily forgotten. The cruelty and suffering that the animals had to endure there can hardly be put into words.
Hundreds of neglected dogs, half-dead puppies in filthy boxes and countless carcasses - this was the picture that police and animal rescuers were presented with during the major raid on Ms. M.'s premises in Hungary in mid-November. "I've been active in animal welfare for a long time, but I've never seen conditions like this before," says "Krone" animal corner boss Maggie Entenfellner, who was on site herself during one of the raids.
Tactical escape to Graz
However, Brigitta M. managed to flee to her home country of Austria and evaded Hungarian justice for the time being. Austria only extradites its citizens to other countries in the rarest of cases.
Apparently, the Styrian woman did not count on the tenacity of the Hungarian police. They apparently took the suspicion of animal cruelty and other serious offenses very seriously, investigated intensively and even set up a special unit to deal with the case.
According to Hungarian media reports, Brigitta M. was arrested on December 12 when she was staying in the small Slovenian town of Ljutomer. It is not known why she left Austria in the first place.
Seizure in Slovenia
According to information received by the "Krone", she is said to have defended herself during the raid. According to reports, two firearms were found on her person - but the police did not want to confirm this. Extradition to Hungary is still pending, but is expected to take place shortly.
