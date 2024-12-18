The handcuffs finally clicked for animal abuser

Hundreds of neglected dogs, half-dead puppies in filthy boxes and countless carcasses - this was the picture that police and animal rescuers were presented with during the major raid on Ms. M.'s premises in Hungary in mid-November. "I've been active in animal welfare for a long time, but I've never seen conditions like this before," says "Krone" animal corner boss Maggie Entenfellner, who was on site herself during one of the raids.