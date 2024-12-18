Dornauer’s final appearance in parliament: “See you around”

On Wednesday, the former mayor of Sellrain, who has been at the helm of the Tyrolean SPÖ since 2019 and led the party back into government in 2022, thanked his government colleagues in particular, especially Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP). He had a "trusting cooperation" with him. His party colleagues in the provincial parliamentary club, on the other hand, did not receive any words of thanks. The club was largely responsible for the fact that Dornauer ultimately had to resign from office in the course of the now famous hunting case. He only wished his successor Wohlgemuth, who was still a member of parliament, "all the best" and assured him of "every support".