Last appearance
Dornauer’s final appearance in parliament: “See you around”
Tyrol's outgoing SPÖ Deputy Governor and still SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer made his last appearance as a member of government in the state parliament on Wednesday morning. He used the final part of his budget speech for some emotional farewell words. "Politics is and remains the most beautiful vocation in the world for me," Dornauer told the plenary and made it clear that he would not be saying goodbye to it completely: "See you around."
The 41-year-old was alluding to his firm intention to be a member of the state parliament in the future. Wednesday is Dornauer's final day as deputy governor; on Thursday, his successor Philip Wohlgemuth will be elected and sworn in by the state parliament. Dornauer will then take his seat in the rows of deputies. How long was unclear. His party only wants to see him there "temporarily", but he himself recently made it clear in an APA interview that he sees things quite differently.
On Wednesday, the former mayor of Sellrain, who has been at the helm of the Tyrolean SPÖ since 2019 and led the party back into government in 2022, thanked his government colleagues in particular, especially Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP). He had a "trusting cooperation" with him. His party colleagues in the provincial parliamentary club, on the other hand, did not receive any words of thanks. The club was largely responsible for the fact that Dornauer ultimately had to resign from office in the course of the now famous hunting case. He only wished his successor Wohlgemuth, who was still a member of parliament, "all the best" and assured him of "every support".
Government meetings will be "missed at the beginning"
He would "never forget" his time as deputy governor, and he would especially "miss Tuesdays at the beginning" - the day of the government meetings "followed by lunch". "There was no lack of amusement and entertainment", Dornauer said, bidding farewell to the sociable side of government life with a heavy heart. He had "subordinated his entire life and political career to one goal": To be with the people and to serve the Tyroleans. "Here stands someone who has carried out his office with great love," explained Dornauer and wished him a "Merry Christmas" in advance.
This was followed by applause from the government bench and the ÖVP and SPÖ MPs. But that was not enough of a farewell: Dornauer held a press conference at lunchtime to take stock (see video above).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
