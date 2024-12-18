Kretschmer at the head of minority government

Kretschmer: "I am looking forward to this cooperation"

Kretschmer and SPD leader Henning Homann have repeatedly emphasized that there can be no cooperation with the AfD. The AfD has so far been isolated in the state parliament. Most recently, however, the BSW also approved an AfD motion. The Free Voters do not believe in a firewall. After his election, Kretschmer declared: "I am looking forward to this cooperation." He ended his short speech with a "Glückauf!".