Automatically saved design

Marked drop in temperature

They also attribute the temperature drop of two to five degrees Celsius, which lasted for around ten thousand years and is found in the data, to the Poladpur pulse. This cooling caused by the aerosols, which largely disappeared from the atmosphere in the form of acid rain around 50 years after the end of the largest eruptions, peaked around 30,000 years before the devastating impact. However, temperatures rose again immediately afterwards. For the researchers, the study shows that although the climatic upheavals before the Chicxulub asteroid undoubtedly caused great stress to the flora and fauna at the time, they were not the main factor behind the mass extinction.