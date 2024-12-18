Vorteilswelt
Linzer sentenced

Driver: “They jumped in front of my car”

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 16:11

A driver from Linz, who allegedly drove into a group of climate activists on July 30th, had to answer for the incident in court in Linz on Wednesday. The public prosecutor's office charged him with coercion and assault. The sentence: nine months conditional.

The climate activists from the organizations "Extinction Rebellion" and "Last Generation" had paralyzed early morning traffic on Wiener Straße on 30 July. The protest was almost bloody: an apparently annoyed driver is said to have suddenly broken through the blockade with his car and suddenly drove his SUV at demonstrators in front of a safety barrier on Wiener Straße in Linz. A woman and a man are said to have been hit by the car and partially thrown onto the hood. Both suffered bruises and had to be treated in hospital. 

Defendant apologized
The driver is then said to have stopped briefly and got out of the car. This was followed by a heated discussion with activists before the man from Linz drove on. A video of the incident was also circulated. The demonstrators filed a criminal complaint and the driver is also said to have driven to the police and reported the incident.

The defendant confessed fully in court. He also apologized to the female victim with a handshake during the trial, which was attended by a large audience. The male victim refused the handshake.

The judge upgraded the offense to attempted grievous bodily harm, with a penalty range of six months to five years in prison. The driver was ultimately sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of nine months for this and for coercion. The verdict is final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

