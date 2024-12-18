Driver: “They jumped in front of my car”

The climate activists from the organizations "Extinction Rebellion" and "Last Generation" had paralyzed early morning traffic on Wiener Straße on 30 July. The protest was almost bloody: an apparently annoyed driver is said to have suddenly broken through the blockade with his car and suddenly drove his SUV at demonstrators in front of a safety barrier on Wiener Straße in Linz. A woman and a man are said to have been hit by the car and partially thrown onto the hood. Both suffered bruises and had to be treated in hospital.