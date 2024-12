Several piggy banks stolen for food and drugs

Perpetrator partially confesses

A small amount of cannabis was also seized during the arrest. "The 26-year-old partially confessed. The reason he gave for the thefts was that he needed money for food and medication. Once the investigation is complete, he will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt," reports the police. "However, the arrest was upheld for immigration police reasons for presentation to the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum."