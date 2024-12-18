Three World Cups at the same time
Date collision! Sports fans are spoiled for choice
Three World Cups take place on one day at the beginning of January. For the Big Air spectacle in Klagenfurt, 10,000 tickets are gone - but the qualifiers will take place without fans! In Villach, the snowmaking on the ski jump is underway. And in Kranjska Gora, people are hoping for Shiffrin's comeback.
Three major events within three days on the FIS calendar - and all within a radius of just 65 kilometers! After the turn of the year, winter sports fans in Carinthia will be spoiled for choice! Because the World Cups in Villach (ski jumping), Klagenfurt (big air for freeskiers and snowboarders) and Kranjska Gora (alpine skiing) overlap from January 4 to 6 - on January 5, World Cup competitions will even take place everywhere.
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on January 5, images from our region will go around the world.
Dieter MÖRTL, Skiverbands-Präsident Kärnten
However, nobody wants to know anything about competition. Carinthia's Ski President Dieter Mörtl even says: "Historically, we have never had so many events in this period. Pictures from our region will go around the world from 9 am to 8 pm." He doesn't believe that the events could take viewers away from each other: "These are three disciplines that serve different audiences."
Qualifying jumps at Big Air with the public excluded
The organizers of the Big Air event in Klagenfurt (4/5 January) have big ambitions when it comes to fans and are focusing primarily on the musical supporting program with well-known artists. "We are expecting 10,000 to 15,000 visitors per day," emphasizes organizer Thomas Morgenfurt. A total of 10,000 tickets have already been sold. The number of athletes has been increased from 150 to 180 - 60 men and 30 women per competition. A total of 40 nations are taking part.
Which is met with displeasure: No spectators are allowed in the stadium during the qualifiers. Morgenfurt: "This also has to do with the security measures. We only have a provisional schedule. Everything can be postponed due to the weather!"
Villach ski jump is being prepared
The ski jump in Villach is already being prepared for the Women's World Cup on January 5/6, with the FIS coming to check the snow on December 28. "The fact that the Big Air takes place at the same time is not ideal - they also have a much bigger budget and are more present. It's good that we serve a different target group - namely families with children. But we need to generate even more attention," says organizer Franz Wiegele junior.
Shiffrin record perhaps before Carinthia's border
In Kranjska Gora (Slo), meanwhile, hopes are pinned on the comeback of superstar Mikaela Shiffrin - for her, the giant slalom on January 5 (slalom on January 6) would be her 100th career victory! L. Töfferl/St. Plieschnig
