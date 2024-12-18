Date collision! Sports fans are spoiled for choice

Villach ski jump is being prepared

The ski jump in Villach is already being prepared for the Women's World Cup on January 5/6, with the FIS coming to check the snow on December 28. "The fact that the Big Air takes place at the same time is not ideal - they also have a much bigger budget and are more present. It's good that we serve a different target group - namely families with children. But we need to generate even more attention," says organizer Franz Wiegele junior.