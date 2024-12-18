“We didn’t know whether our Xaver would survive”

Home after 80 days

After 80 days in hospital, the little fighter was allowed to go home for the first time to his newly built house, where he celebrated his first birthday on November 21. "He has a sucking and swallowing disorder, is fed via a nasogastric tube and has a shunt to regulate his intracranial pressure. Xaver can't sit or crawl yet," says Sarah about his difficult everyday life. How he will develop is still uncertain, but the couple want to leave no stone unturned to support him as best they can. "Speech therapy, swallowing cessation, hormone therapy," says Christoph, listing the financial burdens. What is the prognosis for the future? "I don't even want to think about it. I always say: 'Xaver, you can do it'"