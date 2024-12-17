Pierer likely to sell majority stake in luxury brand

In September 2022, the Mattighofen-based company took over the distribution of MV Agusta for the USA, Canada and Mexico, and two months later KTM AG acquired a 25.1% stake in the luxury brand. In October 2023, Pierer Mobility AG announced that it intended to acquire a majority stake in the Italian company in spring 2026, but this happened in March 2024. Hubert Trunkenpolz, a former member of the Pierer Mobility Executive Board, became the head of MV Agusta because "things should be cleaned up there", as Stefan Pierer put it.