After nine months
Pierer likely to sell majority stake in luxury brand
In March, Pierer Mobility AG announced that it would be acquiring a majority stake in MV Agusta ahead of schedule - now the marriage of the motorcycle brands appears to be on the brink of collapse. In the course of the insolvency proceedings and the tough battle for the future of the Mattighofen-based company, the shares in the Italian brand are likely to be disposed of.
The relationship between KTM AG and MV Agusta was initially characterized by gentle restraint, but quickly turned into an intensive relationship.
In September 2022, the Mattighofen-based company took over the distribution of MV Agusta for the USA, Canada and Mexico, and two months later KTM AG acquired a 25.1% stake in the luxury brand. In October 2023, Pierer Mobility AG announced that it intended to acquire a majority stake in the Italian company in spring 2026, but this happened in March 2024. Hubert Trunkenpolz, a former member of the Pierer Mobility Executive Board, became the head of MV Agusta because "things should be cleaned up there", as Stefan Pierer put it.
Nine months later, the love affair seems to have cooled. Although the motorcycle manufacturer from Upper Austria still holds the 50.1% stake, it now apparently wants to get rid of it in order to make the restructuring of KTM a reality.
Open letter from MV Agusta to customers
MV Agusta itself wrote an open letter to its customers and fans a few days ago. The message: They are currently working on an organizational structure that will ensure that MV Agusta can continue to grow. All motorcycles will be produced in Varese/Italy. The spare parts for the machines are located in logistics centers in Austria, North America and Japan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.