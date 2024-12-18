Automatically saved design

As in other places, the garbage in Radfeld in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein was disposed of in a pit (near today's model airfield). Everything, including hazardous waste, simply disappeared into the ground. "When I took my household waste there once, I noticed a wooden chipboard box with a lid in the pit," says the now 88-year-old. The round thing was apparently made of a thin, bent board. "I was curious, but couldn't open the box straight away because of the moisture. After a few days in the sun, the lid finally came off and I came across a pitchy black and red mass," continues Norbert Wolf.