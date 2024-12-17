Ailing LIVA seeks new management duo

Brucknerfest as a "festival"

Lukas mentions two key points: "The Brucknerfest is to be repositioned. Here in particular, we are expecting completely new ideas in the application process." It should become "a festival in our city". And both managing directors should work as a team. They want a "strong management duo that is dedicated to the core competence of 'organizing' in order to reach the people of Linz in the best possible way," Prammer specifies.