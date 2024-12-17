Aston Martin Valhalla: Green light with a delay

Instead of being powered by a new V6 developed by Aston Martin itself, as originally planned, the lightweight bullet will be powered by a Mercedes V8 supported by three electric motors. The four-liter twin-turbo alone is expected to produce 828 hp, plus 185 kW/251 hp from the electric motors, resulting in a system output of 1079 hp and 1100 Newton meters of torque. The power of the combustion engine is managed via a hybridized eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car, which weighs 1655 kg, is expected to complete the sprint to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, with an electronic cut-off at 350 km/h.