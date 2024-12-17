V8, more than 1000 hp
Aston Martin Valhalla: Green light with a delay
The Valhalla project has been rumbling at Aston Martin for a long time. The company now wants to have the problems under control and the hypercar, originally announced for 2022, is about to go into series production.
This is set to begin in a few months, with customers set to receive the first vehicles from the small series limited to 999 units from the second half of 2025.
Instead of being powered by a new V6 developed by Aston Martin itself, as originally planned, the lightweight bullet will be powered by a Mercedes V8 supported by three electric motors. The four-liter twin-turbo alone is expected to produce 828 hp, plus 185 kW/251 hp from the electric motors, resulting in a system output of 1079 hp and 1100 Newton meters of torque. The power of the combustion engine is managed via a hybridized eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car, which weighs 1655 kg, is expected to complete the sprint to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, with an electronic cut-off at 350 km/h.
Aston Martin has dispensed with its own engine and instead taken the power unit from the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and reworked it for the Valhalla. The special features include dry sump lubrication and a flat crankshaft. The Mercedes unit only produces 730 hp.
The two electric motors on the front axle have no physical connection to the V8. They enable torque vectoring on the front axle, reversing and purely electric driving up to a speed of 140 km/h. The electric range is up to 14 kilometers.
Aston Martin has incorporated a great deal of racing expertise into the chassis and aerodynamics of the Valhalla. The latter offers active elements that can generate up to 600 kilograms of downforce at 240 km/h, which enables faster cornering speeds.
The carbon-ceramic brake system of the scissor door has 41-centimetre discs at the front and 39-centimetre discs at the rear. Mixed tires with 285 tires on 20-inch wheels and 335 tires on 21-inch rims at the rear ensure contact with the road.
Price: not less than 830,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
