Money poured in, but the kilos remained on the hips

The prosecution accused the dealer of passing on counterfeit Ozempic slimming syringes; the doctor's case was aggravated by the fact that he had allegedly passed them on to patients wishing to lose weight. The doctor is said to have charged 499 euros per pack, while in pharmacies, where the drug is usually out of stock, it sells for 199 euros. The doctor himself is said to have paid 205 euros for each of the 225 pens he obtained in just one month.