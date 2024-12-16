When New Year’s Eve fun becomes life-threatening

"A detonation is not just a few fingers away"

Kreilmeier also had a particularly dangerous firecracker called "Super Size" with him for demonstration purposes, which was confiscated the previous year: "This cylinder contains 200 grams of net explosive. When it detonates, there is not a blade of grass left within a radius of one and a half meters. It's not just a few fingers or a hand that are gone, everything is gone." Only in Vienna was a firecracker taken out of circulation that was even worse with a 350 gram explosive charge. "As a professional, you set off such fireworks with your own ignition system. If you don't know how to do it, you just use a lighter. Then you add alcohol as a booster on New Year's Eve and the shreds fly," says Kreilmeier.