Automatically saved design

Touching story of little Emil

It was the story of little Emil, an unborn child whose parents took a courageous step. In 2008, the Vorarlberg couple Karg dared to file a lawsuit against the Republic of Austria on behalf of their unborn child Emil. Even before his birth, it was clear that the child would be born with a disability. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that a disabled child was a harm. Together with gynecologist Peter Schwärzler from Feldkirch Regional Hospital and Dornbirn lawyer Paul Sutterlüty, the parents-to-be went public. "We want to draw attention to the fact that a child cannot be a harm," explained the future father. Emil's right to honor and respect for human dignity as well as to non-discrimination and equal treatment had been violated. A declaratory action was therefore brought against the Republic of Austria." Emil's story moved the entire country. And was also the birth of the angel.