Automatically saved design

35 years of RollOn Austria: Chairwoman Marianne Hengl presents the fantastic charity Christmas campaign 2024 with fashion designer Julia Lau and Tyrolean singer Laurena and tells the story behind it.
During the celebrations for RollOn Austria's 25th anniversary in 2014, a truly extraordinary symbol of hope was born - the angel Natasha, an angel with just one wing. "This remarkable jewel, a necklace artfully crafted by Swarovski, was created to embody the dignity of disabled life and at the same time send a powerful signal against all forms of discrimination," explains Marianne Hengl, the busy chairwoman of RollOn Austria, in an interview with the "Krone". And there is a story behind it, because the inspiration for Natasha came from a deep emotional connection to a special event that touched the hearts of many people.
Touching story of little Emil
It was the story of little Emil, an unborn child whose parents took a courageous step. In 2008, the Vorarlberg couple Karg dared to file a lawsuit against the Republic of Austria on behalf of their unborn child Emil. Even before his birth, it was clear that the child would be born with a disability. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that a disabled child was a harm. Together with gynecologist Peter Schwärzler from Feldkirch Regional Hospital and Dornbirn lawyer Paul Sutterlüty, the parents-to-be went public. "We want to draw attention to the fact that a child cannot be a harm," explained the future father. Emil's right to honor and respect for human dignity as well as to non-discrimination and equal treatment had been violated. A declaratory action was therefore brought against the Republic of Austria." Emil's story moved the entire country. And was also the birth of the angel.
Shimmering crystals instead of a 2nd wing
The angel Natasha, who was created after an encounter between Marianne Hengl and Markus Langes-Swarovski, has an apparent flaw: he only has one wing - in the place where the second wing is missing and his disability is therefore visible, beautiful crystals shimmer; because Natasha is a symbol that disabled people are just as precious and valuable."
"You can be sexy even with a disability"
This year, the angel is represented by a project with Julia Lau from Vorarlberg and Tyrolean singer Laurena. Laura is a fashion designer, model and dancer. She was born with severe scoliosis and a shortened hand and wears a prosthetic leg. After graduating from the HTL for fashion design, she is now happy in her job at a fashion company. She loves her body and has made it her goal as a model to show that true beauty knows no standards. "I want to show people that everyone is beautiful as they are, no matter what they look like. You don't have to have model measurements - you can be sexy even with a disability."
Natasha can be ordered for 32.90 euros at www.rollon.tiroler.shop or by phone on 512/5511 28.
