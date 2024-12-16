Looking back on 2015
Merkel on her refugee policy: “Was right”
Angela Merkel has defended her decision to take in one million refugees from Syria in 2015 as German Chancellor at the time. In an interview with an Italian TV channel, Merkel emphasized that Europe had a humanitarian responsibility towards the refugees.
When asked whether she agreed with the decision of many European countries to suspend asylum applications from Syrians, Merkel replied: "It was right to take in these refugees in 2015. Now the situation is developing rapidly, Assad's regime has fallen, but we don't know what will happen and I hope for a peaceful development in Syria. We have to wait and see what happens, and those who are in charge today will make the necessary decisions," Merkel replied at the launch of her book "Freedom", published in Italian by Milan-based publisher Rizzoli.
Merkel: "We made it together"
"In 2015, I told the Germans that we could do it. And we did it together, many people supported the refugees. On the other hand, what would have been the alternative? To fend off the refugees at the borders with water cannons? I didn't do that back then and I wouldn't do it today either. After all, we also concluded the agreement with Turkey to limit illegal migration," said Merkel.
Change in mentality among younger generations
The former chancellor sees a change in mentality among the younger generations. "The young people of today have grown up in this Europe, they will not return to the idea that every country can go it alone. Europe must assert itself together, think about everything we have, the common market, the free movement of people. We can rise to the challenges posed by the United States or China," said the former German Chancellor. "We are small and if we argue, we won't count for anything in the end," Merkel added.
