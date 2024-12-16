Merkel on her refugee policy: “Was right”

Change in mentality among younger generations

The former chancellor sees a change in mentality among the younger generations. "The young people of today have grown up in this Europe, they will not return to the idea that every country can go it alone. Europe must assert itself together, think about everything we have, the common market, the free movement of people. We can rise to the challenges posed by the United States or China," said the former German Chancellor. "We are small and if we argue, we won't count for anything in the end," Merkel added.