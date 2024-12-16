How dogs and cats can survive the holidays in good health

When people have a good time over the Christmas holidays, their faithful four-legged companions should not want for anything either. But be careful: no matter how trusting they may look - leftovers from the festive roast or Christmas tree decorations made of chocolate are taboo as treats for dogs and cats: "Salty, spicy foods are unsuitable. Chocolate can even be dangerously poisonous for dogs and cats, as can food baked or cooked with birch sugar," warns animal welfare ombudswoman Cornelia Rouha-Mülleder.