Be careful with treats
How dogs and cats can survive the holidays in good health
Pets as presents under the Christmas tree, unsuitable, sometimes life-threatening treats and firecracker stress at the New Year's Eve party: animal welfare expert Cornelia Rouha-Mülleder explains what you need to look out for to ensure that your dog and cat survive the upcoming holidays healthy and safe.
When people have a good time over the Christmas holidays, their faithful four-legged companions should not want for anything either. But be careful: no matter how trusting they may look - leftovers from the festive roast or Christmas tree decorations made of chocolate are taboo as treats for dogs and cats: "Salty, spicy foods are unsuitable. Chocolate can even be dangerously poisonous for dogs and cats, as can food baked or cooked with birch sugar," warns animal welfare ombudswoman Cornelia Rouha-Mülleder.
If you want to do something good for your animals, don't give them cookies or toys under the tree, but love, enough time and activity and a safe home.
Cornelia Rouha-Mülleder, Tierschutz-Ombudsfrau
No cookies or toys
Plants such as the popular poinsettia are also poisonous for pets and could be just as dangerous as insecurely fastened Christmas trees and burning candles. "If you want to do something good for your pets, don't give them cookies or toys under the tree, but love, plenty of time and activity and a safe home," recommends the expert.
Speaking of gifts: caution is advised when it comes to animals themselves as presents under the Christmas tree: "Deciding on a pet requires planning and responsibility, not spontaneous and rash purchasing decisions."
Stress and fear
Animal welfare councillor Michael Lindner (SPÖ) points out that New Year's Eve fireworks cause stress and fear in animals, as their hearing is much more sensitive than that of humans. The animal welfare ombudswoman advises not to leave pets alone on New Year's Eve. Retreats, muffled noises, darkened windows or distractions and, if possible, normal behavior so as not to reinforce the animals' fears can help to defuse the situation.
Walk before the noise of New Year's Eve
It is recommended that dogs are taken for a walk on a lead as early as possible before the noise of New Year's Eve, while cats should stay safely indoors. Animals on pasture, such as horses or cattle, should be brought into the barn as a precaution to avoid panic and accidents
