Faster than permitted
E-scooter illegally souped up with simple tricks
An 18-year-old boy roared through Hallein on a souped-up e-scooter on Friday. Using tricks from the internet, he may have made his vehicle faster than permitted. Police officers spotted him in the street of the police station.
Driving up and down the street in front of a police station at high speed is not a good idea. But that's exactly what a guy from Hallein did on Friday. And on his e-scooter to boot. The 18-year-old was speeding along Schwarzstraße on the souped-up electric scooter when officers noticed him.
With the e-scooter to the moped test stand
The man from Hallein had apparently tampered with his vehicle and whizzed past the police officers. They took up the pursuit of the scooter driver. They were able to stop the speeding scooter driver on the other side of the Salzach at the toll gate promenade on Pernerinsel.
When confronted by the police, the young man from Hallein claimed that he had not been driving faster than 25 km/h. After checking his data, the lad had to take his e-scooter to the moped test stand. During the test run, the display suddenly only showed the permitted 25 km/h, with no sign of excessive speed.
However, the officers did not trust it and investigated the scooter in question. Even in the online store, the manufacturer advertises high speed and a powerful electric motor. Internet forums report how the speed limit of the scooter, which must be 25 km/h on the Austrian market, can be circumvented. Simply pressing a few buttons and levers on the scooter is said to be enough to call up the full power of the motor. The fragile two-wheeler from China should then reach the promised speed of 70 km/h.
Simple trick unlocks high speed
Once again, the 18-year-old assured the officers that his scooter could only reach 25 km/h. The officers then checked the button combinations from the Internet on the scooter and put the e-scooter to the test again. Lo and behold, the speedometer suddenly showed 72 km/h. The man from Hallein could no longer avoid admitting his cheating.
The guy will be reported to the responsible district administrative authority. A juicy detail: this is also in the same street as the police station through which the young man was speeding.
