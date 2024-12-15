Vorteilswelt
Therapy with animals

Donkey, dog and horse help autistic children

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 16:00

Young patients with autism, ADHD, dyslexia or physical disabilities can learn to cope with everyday life more easily at the "Kinder stärken" association in Gramatneusiedl (Bruck an der Leitha district) - together with a horse, donkey and dog. 

Little Tim came to the therapy center at the age of eight months. He had a stroke shortly after his birth and was paralyzed on one side. Today, almost five years later, he can lead a normal life with only slight motor deficits. He has the association "Kinder stärken" in Gramatneusiedl, district of Bruck an der Leitha, to thank for this. It specializes primarily in children with autism and neurodivergent disorders such as ADHD, dyscalculia (dyscalculia) or dyslexia (reading and spelling difficulties).

After an initial consultation and diagnosis in-house, the children are then assigned to the right therapy. "We look at where the child's strengths lie and what works well," says Andrea Keglovits-Ackerer, head of the association. She herself is a qualified special needs and speech and language therapist. Her team consists of 14 specialists, including occupational therapists, physiotherapists and clinical psychologists.

Therapy dog Alfi is present at every initial consultation.
Therapy dog Alfi is present at every initial consultation.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Physiotherapist Claudia Maranda and association chairwoman Andrea Keglovits-Ackerer with therapy horse Jolly Jumper.
Physiotherapist Claudia Maranda and association chairwoman Andrea Keglovits-Ackerer with therapy horse Jolly Jumper.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
There is a lot of cuddling. The animals at the therapy farm are all specially trained and very good-natured.
There is a lot of cuddling. The animals at the therapy farm are all specially trained and very good-natured.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
The two donkey ladies, Lotti and Liesi, are particularly well suited to therapy for children with ADHD.
The two donkey ladies, Lotti and Liesi, are particularly well suited to therapy for children with ADHD.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

And the children love coming. There is the shaggy therapy dog "Alfi", seven horses and the two donkey ladies "Liesi" and "Lotti". "Donkeys work very carefully. They scrutinize and think carefully about what they are doing," says Keglovits-Ackerer, describing why these animals are particularly well suited to working with children with ADHD. "If the child is restless, the donkey doesn't go off at all," says the educator.

The costs for the therapies are largely covered by health insurance. In cases where this is not the case and families cannot afford therapy, there is a separate donation pot. 

Donation account: Volksbank

AT62 4300 0430 0002 0008

https://www.kinderstaerken.com/

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

