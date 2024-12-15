Donkey, dog and horse help autistic children

Little Tim came to the therapy center at the age of eight months. He had a stroke shortly after his birth and was paralyzed on one side. Today, almost five years later, he can lead a normal life with only slight motor deficits. He has the association "Kinder stärken" in Gramatneusiedl, district of Bruck an der Leitha, to thank for this. It specializes primarily in children with autism and neurodivergent disorders such as ADHD, dyscalculia (dyscalculia) or dyslexia (reading and spelling difficulties).