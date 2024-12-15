Therapy with animals
Donkey, dog and horse help autistic children
Young patients with autism, ADHD, dyslexia or physical disabilities can learn to cope with everyday life more easily at the "Kinder stärken" association in Gramatneusiedl (Bruck an der Leitha district) - together with a horse, donkey and dog.
Little Tim came to the therapy center at the age of eight months. He had a stroke shortly after his birth and was paralyzed on one side. Today, almost five years later, he can lead a normal life with only slight motor deficits. He has the association "Kinder stärken" in Gramatneusiedl, district of Bruck an der Leitha, to thank for this. It specializes primarily in children with autism and neurodivergent disorders such as ADHD, dyscalculia (dyscalculia) or dyslexia (reading and spelling difficulties).
After an initial consultation and diagnosis in-house, the children are then assigned to the right therapy. "We look at where the child's strengths lie and what works well," says Andrea Keglovits-Ackerer, head of the association. She herself is a qualified special needs and speech and language therapist. Her team consists of 14 specialists, including occupational therapists, physiotherapists and clinical psychologists.
And the children love coming. There is the shaggy therapy dog "Alfi", seven horses and the two donkey ladies "Liesi" and "Lotti". "Donkeys work very carefully. They scrutinize and think carefully about what they are doing," says Keglovits-Ackerer, describing why these animals are particularly well suited to working with children with ADHD. "If the child is restless, the donkey doesn't go off at all," says the educator.
The costs for the therapies are largely covered by health insurance. In cases where this is not the case and families cannot afford therapy, there is a separate donation pot.
