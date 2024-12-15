Chamber of Commerce: “Fairy tales must come to an end”

The President of the Chamber of Commerce, Andreas Wirth, is calling for fewer "brake pads" and more cooperation from politicians. Especially in this difficult economic situation, additional incentives are needed to encourage people to spend money and companies to invest. "This is the only way to boost the economy. Placing additional burdens on them now is completely the wrong approach," says Wirth. He is pushing for a reduction in non-wage labor costs. This is because taxes on labor in Austria are as high as those on cigarettes and schnapps. A reduction, on the other hand, would benefit both employers and employees.