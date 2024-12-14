After Sellner lawsuit
Carinthian court demands Voglauer’s extradition
Martin Sellner, former spokesman for the far-right Identitarian Movement, has sued Olga Voglauer, Secretary of the Green Party, for defamation. The background to this is Voglauer's claim that Sellner gave the Hitler salute at a rally in July. The court is now demanding that the politician's parliamentary immunity be lifted.
Sellner allegedly attended a "counter-event" organized by "Omas gegen Rechts" in Saarbrücken in July against his own appearance and showed the Hitler salute there, people from the demonstration claimed at the time. After the alleged incident became known, Voglauer wrote on X: "Will the FPÖ continue to seek proximity to an organization whose best-known face shows the Hitler salute?" However, the accusation could not be confirmed. In civil proceedings, Voglauer was therefore sentenced to a revocation.
Now the regional court has requested the extradition of the National Council member. This must be dealt with in the National Council. A decision must be made as to whether or not Voglauer's comments were made in the course of her parliamentary activities.
Greens: "Attempt to take action against political criticism"
Her party commented on the right-wing extremist's actions to the news magazine "Profil" with the following words: "Martin Sellner is trying to fight political criticism by all means possible in this case, which is primarily a media law issue surrounding a tweet. The approach speaks for itself."
