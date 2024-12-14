Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After Sellner lawsuit

Carinthian court demands Voglauer’s extradition

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 15:03

Martin Sellner, former spokesman for the far-right Identitarian Movement, has sued Olga Voglauer, Secretary of the Green Party, for defamation. The background to this is Voglauer's claim that Sellner gave the Hitler salute at a rally in July. The court is now demanding that the politician's parliamentary immunity be lifted.

0 Kommentare

Sellner allegedly attended a "counter-event" organized by "Omas gegen Rechts" in Saarbrücken in July against his own appearance and showed the Hitler salute there, people from the demonstration claimed at the time. After the alleged incident became known, Voglauer wrote on X: "Will the FPÖ continue to seek proximity to an organization whose best-known face shows the Hitler salute?" However, the accusation could not be confirmed. In civil proceedings, Voglauer was therefore sentenced to a revocation.

Now the regional court has requested the extradition of the National Council member. This must be dealt with in the National Council. A decision must be made as to whether or not Voglauer's comments were made in the course of her parliamentary activities.

Greens: "Attempt to take action against political criticism"
Her party commented on the right-wing extremist's actions to the news magazine "Profil" with the following words: "Martin Sellner is trying to fight political criticism by all means possible in this case, which is primarily a media law issue surrounding a tweet. The approach speaks for itself."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf