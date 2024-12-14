Carinthian court demands Voglauer’s extradition

Sellner allegedly attended a "counter-event" organized by "Omas gegen Rechts" in Saarbrücken in July against his own appearance and showed the Hitler salute there, people from the demonstration claimed at the time. After the alleged incident became known, Voglauer wrote on X: "Will the FPÖ continue to seek proximity to an organization whose best-known face shows the Hitler salute?" However, the accusation could not be confirmed. In civil proceedings, Voglauer was therefore sentenced to a revocation.