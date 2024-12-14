Fire as a trigger
Tractor
An exciting story was presented at the Makerspace Carinthia in Klagenfurt. The focus was on an old Porsche tractor from 1960, which was transformed into a work of art after a devastating fire in 2017. The "Art Tractor" is now going on tour to collect donations for cancer charity.
The story of this project begins with a fire. The tractor, once a gift to cabaret artist Johannes Habich, initially survived a farm fire in Carinthia unscathed. Years later, however, it became the victim of a fire itself, triggered by a short circuit caused by a marten bite. What remained was a ruin - and the idea of breathing new life into this ruin.
"The tractor had been through so much that I knew it couldn't have burned for nothing," says Habich. This conviction led to the realization of the idea with artist Angelo Makula, who created a work of art from the remains of the tractor. The unveiling in the Makerspace was the visible result of a creative and social vision. When the guests saw the "Art-Tractor" for the first time, the reaction was a moment of silence, followed by enthusiastic applause.
"Everyone has experience with cancer"
Johannes Habich emphasized the family dimension of the project: "The campaign is a family project. With the support of my children and grandchildren, it was important to all of us to create something that goes beyond ourselves. I hope that we can use the donations to help as many patients as possible. Because I think we have all had to deal with this insidious challenge of cancer at some point."
The "Art-Tractor" will now be traveling for three years to collect donations for cancer aid. "This project is a symbol of the support we can provide as a society," emphasized Prim. Hans Jörg Neumann, President of Austrian Cancer Aid Carinthia.
Tractor can be booked
The "Art-Tractor" goes on tour to collect donations. It can be booked for special events via Krebshilfe Kärnten office@krebshilfe-ktn.at. The "Rusty Donation Box" is therefore mounted on the tractor, almost as a work of art in its own right, where a donation can be dropped in, or you can simply donate via a QR code, which is perfectly placed and invites you to do so. it will have its premiere in Klagenfurt's City Arkaden shopping center, where it will be located from 21 January to 8 February 2025.
Habich: "I would like to dedicate the entire project wholeheartedly to my friend Karl W. Selzer, who lost his battle with cancer in 2022. His wisdom was: Live the day. I would like to ask everyone to support this project as much as possible."
