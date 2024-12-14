Tractor can be booked

The "Art-Tractor" goes on tour to collect donations. It can be booked for special events via Krebshilfe Kärnten office@krebshilfe-ktn.at. The "Rusty Donation Box" is therefore mounted on the tractor, almost as a work of art in its own right, where a donation can be dropped in, or you can simply donate via a QR code, which is perfectly placed and invites you to do so. it will have its premiere in Klagenfurt's City Arkaden shopping center, where it will be located from 21 January to 8 February 2025.