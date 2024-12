No ÖSV podium, but “quality is extremely good”

"Need one or two moments of success"

Manuel Feller is back after almost overcoming hip problems and has ticked off the three absences in a row. "Things haven't gone really smoothly in my career anyway. I'm not going to let it upset me," says Feller, who has stood on the podium three times so far on the difficult "Face de Bellevarde". The podium would not only be good for the Tyrolean, but also for his skiing soul. Feller knows: "We need one or two moments of success to get the bike going. The quality in the team is extremely good."