Detainees instead of asylum seekers in Albanian camp

"Meloni's Albania strategy has failed"

"We should house the approximately 2,000 Albanian prisoners who are in Italy in Albania. This would allow us to improve the condition of the overcrowded prisons without wasting taxpayers' money," said Renzi in an interview with the daily newspaper "La Stampa" on Friday. According to the leader of the opposition center-left Italia Viva party, it is obvious that the Albania centers set up by Italy will never go into operation. The Albania strategy of the right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had failed, said Renzi.