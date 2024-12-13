Bayrou now has the task of putting together a government, it was reported from Paris on Friday. Bayrou is the leader of the MoDem party, which is allied with Macron and is located in the political center. The centre-right government of previous Prime Minister Michel Barnier was toppled by a vote of no confidence following a dispute over the budget. Barnier was only able to stay in office for three months. Since the new elections in June, Macron's camp no longer has a majority.