Festival reaches agreement with Davydova

The festival had terminated Davydova's employment with immediate effect at the end of November "as a result of breaches of contractual duties, in particular Marina Davydova's work at a Berlin theater festival, which was neither reported nor approved". Davydova, however, did not see any breach of official duties: Her "secondary employment" had consisted of "the fact that Ms. Davydova was one of two members of the artistic committee of "The Voices Performing Arts Festival" in Berlin completely unpaid", her lawyer argued. This festival is an artistic platform for displaced artists and is mainly dedicated to political emigrants from Russia.