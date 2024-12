Circulatory collapse: worker fell 3 meters

According to the police, the reason for the fall was probably a circulatory collapse that the 39-year-old suffered while working. The man was carrying out various tasks on a construction site in Dornbirn, where a multi-storey building was being erected. When he became dizzy and lost his balance, he crashed through a floor opening on the sixth floor. He hit the concrete floor 3.20 meters below.

Worker was conscious

The 39-year-old was responsive after the accident and was taken to the city hospital with serious injuries after initial treatment on site. He is being treated in intensive care there.