Driver left a trail of destruction after an after-work beer

Looking for more victims

They were able to stop him a short time later in the vicinity. The alcohol test showed 2.08 per mille, which is why his driver's license was confiscated. According to the current state of the investigation, the 33-year-old caused at least five hit-and-run accidents over a distance of just under two kilometers. Other injured parties are asked to contact the Braunau police station on 059133 4200. The drunk driver will be reported to the Braunau district authority